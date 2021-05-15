Vulcan Materials Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.37 (NYSE:VMC)

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 14th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.37 per share by the construction company on Friday, June 11th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%.

Vulcan Materials has raised its dividend payment by 36.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of VMC stock opened at $191.18 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $177.00 and a 200 day moving average of $158.75. Vulcan Materials has a 52 week low of $95.47 and a 52 week high of $194.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.65, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.24. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 12.55%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on VMC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Vulcan Materials from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. DA Davidson raised their price target on Vulcan Materials from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $154.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist raised their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.53.

In related news, VP Randy L. Pigg sold 216 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.73, for a total value of $36,661.68. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,230.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregate primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

