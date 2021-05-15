VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE) PT Lowered to $11.00

VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at HC Wainwright from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target points to a potential upside of 211.61% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of VYNE Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. VYNE Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

NASDAQ VYNE opened at $3.53 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $181.40 million, a PE ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.43 and a 200 day moving average of $6.95. VYNE Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.11 and a 1 year high of $13.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 4.92 and a quick ratio of 4.68.

VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.10. Research analysts expect that VYNE Therapeutics will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.67, for a total transaction of $3,670,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VYNE. Wealth Management Partners LLC acquired a new position in VYNE Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its position in VYNE Therapeutics by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 16,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in VYNE Therapeutics by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 16,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,496 shares during the last quarter. Grace Capital acquired a new position in VYNE Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in VYNE Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.07% of the company’s stock.

VYNE Therapeutics Company Profile

VYNE Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing various therapeutics for dermatology. The company offers AMZEEQ, a topical minocycline used for the treatment of inflammatory lesions of non-nodular moderate-to-severe acne vulgaris in patients 9 years of age and older; and ZILXI for the treatment of inflammation lesions of papulopustular rosacea in adults.

