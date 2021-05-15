W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) Downgraded by BMO Capital Markets to “Market Perform”

BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on GRA. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $70.00 price objective (down previously from $71.00) on shares of W. R. Grace & Co. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $69.00 price objective on shares of W. R. Grace & Co. in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. CL King reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of W. R. Grace & Co. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Vertical Research cut shares of W. R. Grace & Co. from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of W. R. Grace & Co. from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. W. R. Grace & Co. presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $66.25.

GRA opened at $68.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 325.52 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $64.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.69. W. R. Grace & Co. has a twelve month low of $38.70 and a twelve month high of $68.87.

W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.73. W. R. Grace & Co. had a net margin of 0.76% and a return on equity of 55.80%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that W. R. Grace & Co. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GRA. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of W. R. Grace & Co. by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC now owns 32,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,754,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of W. R. Grace & Co. by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 131,304 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,198,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. bought a new stake in shares of W. R. Grace & Co. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of W. R. Grace & Co. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $131,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of W. R. Grace & Co. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $516,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

About W. R. Grace & Co.

W. R. Grace & Co, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty chemicals and materials worldwide. It operates through two segments, Grace Catalysts Technologies and Grace Materials Technologies. The Grace Catalysts Technologies segment offers fluid catalytic cracking (FCC) catalysts for the production of transportation fuels, such as gasoline and diesel fuels, and petrochemicals; and FCC additives.

