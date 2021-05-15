Wagerr Reaches Market Cap of $26.17 Million (WGR)

Wagerr (CURRENCY:WGR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 15th. Over the last seven days, Wagerr has traded down 14.4% against the dollar. One Wagerr coin can now be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000256 BTC on exchanges. Wagerr has a total market cap of $26.17 million and $51,879.00 worth of Wagerr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Wagerr alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000599 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.65 or 0.00016233 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00004622 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 21.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.17 or 0.00027965 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000558 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $647.70 or 0.01374839 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded up 30.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000019 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Wagerr Profile

Wagerr (CRYPTO:WGR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on May 11th, 2017. Wagerr’s total supply is 215,621,475 coins and its circulating supply is 216,761,204 coins. Wagerr’s official Twitter account is @wagerrx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Wagerr is www.wagerr.com. The official message board for Wagerr is news.wagerr.com. The Reddit community for Wagerr is /r/Wagerr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Wagerr is a decentralized sportsbook built on blockchain technology. Due to its peer-to-peer structure Wagerr brings trustless sports betting to the whole world while avoiding single hacks, scams and server downtime. Wagerr is able to escrow user stakes, verify results and pay out winners automatically, eliminating the need for third party services which charge higher fees. In Wagerr ets are executed through the use of Application Specific Smart Contracts (ASSC), while a network of Oracle Masternodes update game results and execute smart contracts to facilitate reliable betting and payouts and receive 50% of the bet's fee while doing so. 48% of the fees are destroyed, reducing the total supply of WGR while demand is created by users who buy WGR to gamble with. Anyone can stake 25,000 WGR to run a Masternode and earn a monthly share of the network fees. “

Buying and Selling Wagerr

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wagerr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wagerr should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wagerr using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wagerr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wagerr and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.