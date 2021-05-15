Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Stock Position Lowered by Hamel Associates Inc.

Hamel Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,730 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,911 shares during the period. Walmart comprises approximately 4.4% of Hamel Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Hamel Associates Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $11,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WMT. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in Walmart by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 12,763 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,840,000 after buying an additional 978 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management Corp increased its position in shares of Walmart by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 4,248 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 3,052 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Walmart by 578.4% in the 4th quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,051 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 9,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank of Raymore increased its position in shares of Walmart by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Community Bank of Raymore now owns 2,955 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. 29.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. FIX downgraded shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $157.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a $150.00 target price on shares of Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $162.00 target price on shares of Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.95.

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $139.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $138.71 and a 200-day moving average of $141.81. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.01 and a twelve month high of $153.66. The firm has a market cap of $392.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.12). Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. The business had revenue of $152.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.62%.

Walmart announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 18th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the retailer to buy up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Walmart news, Director Randall L. Stephenson bought 7,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $129.63 per share, with a total value of $1,001,391.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,076,966.04. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 289,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.86, for a total value of $38,181,381.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,215,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,060,573.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,009,708 shares of company stock worth $264,285,412 in the last 90 days. 50.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

