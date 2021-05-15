Wanchain (WAN) Reaches One Day Volume of $15.29 Million

Wanchain (CURRENCY:WAN) traded down 13.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 15th. In the last week, Wanchain has traded 15.2% lower against the US dollar. One Wanchain coin can now be bought for approximately $1.64 or 0.00003491 BTC on major exchanges. Wanchain has a market capitalization of $277.11 million and $15.29 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.62 or 0.00073717 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002949 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $156.76 or 0.00333772 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00012700 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000668 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.43 or 0.00030732 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00010932 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000682 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0860 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00005703 BTC.

Wanchain Coin Profile

Wanchain (WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 192,128,581 coins and its circulating supply is 169,028,581 coins. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org. The Reddit community for Wanchain is /r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China. “

Wanchain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wanchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wanchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

