Warburg Research Reiterates “€83.00” Price Target for Varta (ETR:VAR1)

Warburg Research set a €83.00 ($97.65) price target on Varta (ETR:VAR1) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on VAR1. DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Varta in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus set a €92.00 ($108.24) price objective on Varta and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Hauck & AufhãUser set a €97.00 ($114.12) target price on Varta and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €87.00 ($102.35) price target on Varta and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €125.00 ($147.06) price target on Varta and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Varta currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €100.86 ($118.66).

Shares of VAR1 stock opened at €117.40 ($138.12) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.64, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.15. Varta has a 52 week low of €84.50 ($99.41) and a 52 week high of €181.30 ($213.29). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €121.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €121.69.

Varta Company Profile

Varta AG, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, produces, and sells microbatteries, household batteries, and energy storage solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Microbatteries & Solutions and Household batteries. The Microbatteries & Solutions segment offers zinc-air batteries for use in hearing aid devices; lithium-ion battery solutions for wireless headphones, and other wearable applications, as well as for electrical devices, including Bluetooth headsets and medical devices for measuring high blood pressure, blood sugar, and other bodily functions, as well as power supply for Covid-19 antibody tests; and rechargeable battery solutions for use in applications, such as servers, car keys, alarm systems and smart meters, and others for industrial and original equipment manufacturers.

