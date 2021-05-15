Washington Capital Management Inc. Boosts Position in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Washington Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) by 29.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FCN. US Bancorp DE grew its position in FTI Consulting by 107.6% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 382 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in FTI Consulting during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in FTI Consulting in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in FTI Consulting in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 715 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. 97.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FCN opened at $142.37 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.50. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 52-week low of $94.87 and a 52-week high of $147.38. The company has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.23 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.71. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 13.27%. On average, research analysts forecast that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of FTI Consulting in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Truist increased their target price on shares of FTI Consulting from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on FTI Consulting from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised FTI Consulting from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st.

In other news, CFO Ajay Sabherwal sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.07, for a total transaction of $1,170,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,555,860.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Holly Paul sold 31,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.93, for a total transaction of $4,487,737.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,324 shares in the company, valued at $6,235,623.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

About FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. Its Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation, transactions, turnaround, restructuring, and bankruptcy services. The company's Forensic and Litigation Consulting segment offers anti-corruption/anti-money laundering investigations and compliance, and data and analytics, as well as compliance, monitoring, and receivership services; cybersecurity, forensic accounting and advisory, and global risk and investigations practice; and construction solutions, dispute advisory, trial, insurance claims, health and environmental solutions, and export controls and sanctions.

