Washington Capital Management Inc. Takes $320,000 Position in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO)

Washington Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,600 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Steven Madden by 67.8% during the fourth quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,950 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 44,909 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 8,454 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Steven Madden during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Comerica Bank increased its position in Steven Madden by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 81,597 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,848,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Steven Madden by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,554 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Steven Madden stock opened at $41.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -132.38, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.21. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $18.47 and a 52-week high of $43.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.37.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The textile maker reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $361.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.33 million. Steven Madden had a negative net margin of 1.84% and a positive return on equity of 7.90%. Steven Madden’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Steven Madden’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

SHOO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $38.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 26th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Steven Madden from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.70.

In related news, insider Karla Frieders sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.78, for a total transaction of $470,580.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 112,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,830,632.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Edward R. Rosenfeld sold 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total transaction of $1,015,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 912,476 shares in the company, valued at $34,309,097.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,442 shares of company stock valued at $2,629,934 in the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Steven Madden

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward branded and private label footwear for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden Women's, Madden Girl, Steve Madden Men's, Madden, Steven, Steve Madden Kids, Betsey Johnson, Report, Mad Love, Blondo, GREATS, and Anne Klein brands, as well as private label footwear.

