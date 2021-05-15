Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Acquired by Weatherly Asset Management L. P.

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 104,379 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,191 shares during the period. Waste Management comprises approximately 1.9% of Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $13,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of WM. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Waste Management in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Management alerts:

In other Waste Management news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 4,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.55, for a total value of $622,636.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 21,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,070,595.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $375,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,908,490. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,812 shares of company stock worth $4,353,766. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Waste Management from $121.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Waste Management from $122.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Waste Management from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Waste Management from $119.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Waste Management has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.77.

NYSE:WM traded up $0.52 on Friday, reaching $141.94. The stock had a trading volume of 961,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,924,066. The company has a market capitalization of $59.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $95.11 and a 1-year high of $144.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $135.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.10.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 25.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.27%.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

Featured Story: What is meant by a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.