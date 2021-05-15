Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Director Linda Baddour Sells 1,249 Shares

Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Director Linda Baddour sold 1,249 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.99, for a total transaction of $393,422.51. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $959,459.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of WAT opened at $312.24 on Friday. Waters Co. has a 1 year low of $171.38 and a 1 year high of $320.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.27 billion, a PE ratio of 38.88, a PEG ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $299.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $266.14.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.72. Waters had a net margin of 22.61% and a negative return on equity of 349.31%. The company had revenue of $608.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $522.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Waters Co. will post 7.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Waters from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Waters from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their target price on Waters from $250.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Waters from a “c” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $249.56.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Waters by 82.3% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Waters in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Waters in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Waters during the first quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Waters during the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. 91.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Waters

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

