Waters (NYSE:WAT) Price Target Raised to $290.00

Waters (NYSE:WAT) had its price target hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $280.00 to $290.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Waters from a c rating to an a- rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Waters from $250.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Waters from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $249.56.

WAT stock opened at $312.24 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $19.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.88, a PEG ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.97. Waters has a 12 month low of $171.38 and a 12 month high of $320.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $299.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $266.14.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $608.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $522.81 million. Waters had a net margin of 22.61% and a negative return on equity of 349.31%. Waters’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Waters will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Waters news, Director Linda Baddour sold 1,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.99, for a total value of $393,422.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $959,459.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.31, for a total transaction of $421,296.00. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in Waters by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,530 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after buying an additional 1,307 shares during the period. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waters during the 4th quarter worth $222,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Waters by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,024 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Pensionfund Sabic purchased a new stake in shares of Waters during the 1st quarter worth $2,018,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Waters by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 31,611 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,821,000 after purchasing an additional 6,597 shares during the last quarter. 91.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Waters Company Profile

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

