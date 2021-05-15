Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) Shares Bought by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,608 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Wayfair were worth $2,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Wayfair in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 12,400.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth bought a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Wayfair during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. 81.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised Wayfair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Wayfair from $370.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $262.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays upped their price objective on Wayfair from $328.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Wayfair from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $315.52.

Shares of NYSE W opened at $300.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $31.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.98, a P/E/G ratio of 98.63 and a beta of 3.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $316.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $284.99. Wayfair Inc. has a 52 week low of $144.51 and a 52 week high of $369.00.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $1.69. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. The business’s revenue was up 49.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.30) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Wayfair Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Wayfair news, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.34, for a total value of $241,755.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 97,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,588,030.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO James R. Miller sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 19,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,996,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 24,265 shares of company stock worth $7,290,691. 30.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. It provides approximately twenty-two million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers online selections of furniture, dÃ©cor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

