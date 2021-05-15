WazirX One Day Volume Reaches $52.19 Million (WRX)

WazirX (CURRENCY:WRX) traded down 8.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 15th. Over the last seven days, WazirX has traded 22.3% lower against the dollar. WazirX has a market cap of $576.22 million and approximately $52.19 million worth of WazirX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WazirX coin can currently be purchased for about $1.96 or 0.00004121 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WazirX Profile

WazirX’s launch date was January 21st, 2020. WazirX’s total supply is 985,546,668 coins and its circulating supply is 293,763,596 coins. The official website for WazirX is wazirx.com. The official message board for WazirX is medium.com/@wazirx. WazirX’s official Twitter account is @wazirxindia and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “WRX, a utility token backed by WazirX, forms the backbone of the WazirX ecosystem. It launched WRX tokens to involve its community in helping build out WazirX, and reward them accordingly for contributing to success. This helps WazirX stay true to the ethos of cryptocurrency and blockchain – to share the rewards of WazirX's success with its early adopters and supporters. “

