Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Buys New Stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Prologis by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 76,214,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,595,521,000 after buying an additional 1,640,816 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Prologis by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,826,307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,872,829,000 after buying an additional 1,771,628 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments grew its stake in Prologis by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 8,907,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $887,710,000 after buying an additional 329,729 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Prologis by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,280,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $725,530,000 after purchasing an additional 879,729 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Prologis in the 4th quarter valued at $686,317,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.07% of the company’s stock.

PLD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Evercore ISI raised shares of Prologis from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Prologis from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Prologis in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Prologis from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Prologis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.17.

NYSE:PLD opened at $114.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $84.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.96, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $111.99 and a 200-day moving average of $103.51. Prologis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.00 and a 52 week high of $117.61.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $992.53 million. Prologis had a net margin of 38.21% and a return on equity of 4.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.13%.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

