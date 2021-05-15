Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Buys Shares of 320 iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,259,000 after acquiring an additional 2,049 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,903,000 after buying an additional 3,272 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Principle Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 79.6% in the fourth quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the period. Finally, Alexandria Capital LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 30,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,549,000 after acquiring an additional 4,233 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IYH opened at $264.86 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $259.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $249.12. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 1-year low of $204.20 and a 1-year high of $268.40.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

