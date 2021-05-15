Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Makes New $76,000 Investment in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 363 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in TopBuild by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 48,645 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 178.4% in the 1st quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,586 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 1,943 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,045 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 46.4% in the 4th quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 11,826 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after acquiring an additional 3,748 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.64% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. BTIG Research raised their price target on TopBuild from $256.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp raised their price target on TopBuild from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on TopBuild from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on TopBuild from $184.00 to $232.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. TopBuild presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.54.

In other TopBuild news, Director Carl T. Camden sold 5,290 shares of TopBuild stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.15, for a total value of $1,154,013.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,581,587.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO John S. Peterson sold 9,547 shares of TopBuild stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $1,909,400.00. Insiders sold a total of 15,017 shares of company stock worth $3,099,689 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TopBuild stock opened at $208.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $220.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $197.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.38 and a beta of 1.61. TopBuild Corp. has a one year low of $85.76 and a one year high of $235.50.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $742.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $739.16 million. TopBuild had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 8.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that TopBuild Corp. will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TopBuild Company Profile

TopBuild Corp. installs and distributes insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers insulation products, rain gutters, glass and windows, afterpaint products, fireproofing and firestopping products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, accessories, and other products; and insulation installation services.

