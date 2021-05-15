Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 409 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Repligen by 54.5% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 170 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in Repligen during the first quarter worth $224,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Repligen by 9.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,359 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in Repligen by 2.0% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 100,264 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $21,889,000 after buying an additional 1,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Repligen by 25.8% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,996 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $971,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RGEN. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Repligen from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Repligen from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price target on Repligen from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $218.20.

RGEN stock opened at $171.96 on Friday. Repligen Co. has a twelve month low of $109.38 and a twelve month high of $228.84. The company has a market cap of $9.44 billion, a PE ratio of 209.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $200.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $199.40. The company has a quick ratio of 12.13, a current ratio of 13.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.26. Repligen had a return on equity of 6.58% and a net margin of 13.40%. The business had revenue of $142.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.88 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Repligen Co. will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

In other Repligen news, VP Ralf Kuriyel sold 2,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total transaction of $398,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,940 shares in the company, valued at $5,172,480. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.85, for a total transaction of $50,402.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 115,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,467,557.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 47,667 shares of company stock worth $9,106,790. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Repligen Company Profile

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

