Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Takes $67,000 Position in CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in CoreSite Realty by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in CoreSite Realty by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in CoreSite Realty by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 15,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in CoreSite Realty by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in CoreSite Realty by 98.1% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CoreSite Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of CoreSite Realty from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of CoreSite Realty in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of CoreSite Realty from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of CoreSite Realty from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. CoreSite Realty presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.44.

In other CoreSite Realty news, SVP Aleksandra Krusko sold 301 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.89, for a total value of $34,882.89. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $946,241.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brian Warren sold 1,425 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.67, for a total transaction of $156,279.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,503,327.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 47,257 shares of company stock valued at $5,387,496. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE COR opened at $117.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.50. The company has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.23. CoreSite Realty Co. has a 1 year low of $107.23 and a 1 year high of $141.50.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.82). The firm had revenue of $157.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.63 million. CoreSite Realty had a return on equity of 51.47% and a net margin of 13.19%. CoreSite Realty’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that CoreSite Realty Co. will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $1.23 dividend. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. CoreSite Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.47%.

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center, cloud access and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,375 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

