Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Takes Position in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC boosted its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 100.0% in the first quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in Spotify Technology by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 32,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,649,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440 shares during the period. Royal Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 5,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,457,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 12,710.6% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,613,000 after buying an additional 5,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,842,000 after buying an additional 1,598 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Spotify Technology alerts:

Shares of SPOT opened at $223.59 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $265.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $295.73. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 1-year low of $150.16 and a 1-year high of $387.44. The stock has a market cap of $40.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.49 and a beta of 1.64.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.31. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 8.73% and a negative return on equity of 30.46%. Spotify Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.20) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on SPOT. TheStreet raised Spotify Technology from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup upgraded Spotify Technology from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Spotify Technology from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Spotify Technology from $390.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on Spotify Technology from $200.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Spotify Technology has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $308.04.

Spotify Technology Company Profile

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value

Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.