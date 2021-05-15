Weatherly Asset Management L. P. Buys 1,438 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. raised its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 29,029 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,438 shares during the quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Penbrook Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Merrion Investment Management Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 67.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pfizer alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PFE shares. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Pfizer from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.74.

NYSE PFE traded down $0.08 on Friday, reaching $40.02. 18,041,053 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,200,039. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.40. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.61 and a fifty-two week high of $43.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.89. The firm has a market cap of $223.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 17.85%. The firm had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.88%.

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total value of $102,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $561,193.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

Featured Article: How to calculate compound interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.