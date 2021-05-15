Weatherly Asset Management L. P. Has $1.93 Million Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. lowered its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 1.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 470 shares during the quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $30,000.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

IWR stock traded up $1.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $77.16. 1,187,465 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,403,115. The business has a 50-day moving average of $76.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.88. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $47.17 and a 52 week high of $78.87.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Story: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.