Weatherly Asset Management L. P. Reduces Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. reduced its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,081 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 690 shares during the period. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $3,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 8,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total value of $392,561.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director M Michele Burns sold 13,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.55, for a total transaction of $720,772.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 70,468 shares in the company, valued at $3,632,625.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,479 shares of company stock worth $1,393,294. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CSCO traded up $0.41 on Friday, reaching $52.90. The company had a trading volume of 14,789,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,934,221. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $223.33 billion, a PE ratio of 21.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.30. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.28 and a 12 month high of $54.14.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 32.64%. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

CSCO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $50.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.90.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.