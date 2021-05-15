Weatherly Asset Management L. P. Sells 165 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. lowered its position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,663 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 165 shares during the period. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in DexCom were worth $2,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of DexCom by 53.7% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 83 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of DexCom in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. GVO Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of DexCom in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of DexCom by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 138 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of DexCom in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.06% of the company’s stock.

DXCM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of DexCom from $445.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of DexCom from $480.00 to $488.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of DexCom from $449.00 to $466.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of DexCom from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of DexCom from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $454.94.

DexCom stock traded up $9.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $333.25. The company had a trading volume of 804,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 846,172. DexCom, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $305.63 and a fifty-two week high of $456.23. The company has a current ratio of 6.39, a quick ratio of 6.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $32.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.71, a P/E/G ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $378.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $366.11.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical device company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.02. DexCom had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 27.29%. Research analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Shelly Ramasamy Selvaraj sold 152 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.94, for a total transaction of $54,254.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Nicholas Augustinos sold 1,875 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.03, for a total transaction of $772,556.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $332,096.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,727 shares of company stock worth $14,784,421 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom G7, a next generation G7 CGM system; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

