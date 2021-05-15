Wedbush Equities Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS)

Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS) – Research analysts at Wedbush raised their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Arbutus Biopharma in a report issued on Tuesday, May 11th. Wedbush analyst R. Driscoll now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.18). Wedbush also issued estimates for Arbutus Biopharma’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.59) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.64) EPS.

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.02.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ABUS. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Arbutus Biopharma from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Arbutus Biopharma in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arbutus Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.25.

Shares of ABUS stock opened at $2.62 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.65. The stock has a market cap of $252.54 million, a PE ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 3.15. Arbutus Biopharma has a 1 year low of $1.60 and a 1 year high of $9.02.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABUS. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma in the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. 28.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Arbutus Biopharma

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in the United States. Its HBV product pipeline consists of AB-729, a proprietary subcutaneously-delivered RNA interference product candidate, which in an ongoing Phase Ia/Ib clinical trial targeted to hepatocytes that inhibits viral replication and reduces various HBV antigens using novel covalently conjugated GalNAc delivery technology; and AB-836, an oral capsid inhibitor that suppresses HBV DNA replication.

