Wedbush Weighs in on Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:FUSN)

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSN) – Wedbush issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 11th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten forecasts that the company will earn ($0.64) per share for the quarter. Wedbush also issued estimates for Fusion Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.71) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.71) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.78) EPS.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.14).

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on FUSN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Fusion Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.25.

Shares of FUSN opened at $8.18 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.46. Fusion Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $8.09 and a 1 year high of $19.00.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Fusion Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $109,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Fusion Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $155,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Fusion Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $588,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 179,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,110,000 after purchasing an additional 27,916 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 7.6% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 565,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,057,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the period. 61.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on developing radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines. The company has developed Targeted Alpha Therapies platform together with its proprietary Fast-Clear linker technology to enable us to connect alpha particle emitting isotopes to antibodies and other targeting molecules in order to selectively deliver the alpha particle payloads to tumors.

