Wells Fargo & Company Upgrades ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) to “Equal Weight”

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) was upgraded by Wells Fargo & Company from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $45.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $59.00. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 15.65% from the company’s current price.

VIAC has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on ViacomCBS from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Wolfe Research raised ViacomCBS from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on ViacomCBS from $61.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIAC opened at $38.91 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. ViacomCBS has a 1 year low of $16.58 and a 1 year high of $101.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.14. The firm has a market cap of $24.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.79.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 18.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ViacomCBS will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Richard M. Jones sold 40,285 shares of ViacomCBS stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.62, for a total value of $3,247,776.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,217 shares in the company, valued at $2,274,854.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Linda M. Griego sold 6,000 shares of ViacomCBS stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.51, for a total transaction of $387,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,530,727.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VIAC. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 35,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,742 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 54,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,021,000 after acquiring an additional 8,309 shares during the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ViacomCBS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Finally, Clarius Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ViacomCBS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Institutional investors own 80.47% of the company’s stock.

ViacomCBS Company Profile

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; acquires or develops, and schedules programming on the CBS Television Network that includes primetime comedies and dramas, reality, specials, kids' programs, daytime dramas, game shows, and late night programs; produces or distributes talk shows, court shows, game shows, and newsmagazines; owns and operates 29 broadcast television stations; and operates CBS Sports Network, a 24/7 cable program service that provides college sports and related content, as well as streaming and cable subscription services.

