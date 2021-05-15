WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) Director Sells $837,729.88 in Stock

WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) Director Steven A. Raymund sold 7,852 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.69, for a total transaction of $837,729.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,286,041.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE:WCC opened at $110.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $91.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.33. WESCO International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.49 and a twelve month high of $111.95. The company has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.09.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.67. WESCO International had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 8.34%. The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 105.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that WESCO International, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WCC. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in shares of WESCO International by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 16,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of WESCO International by 78.7% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 380,909 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,901,000 after purchasing an additional 167,807 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WESCO International by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 151,528 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,895,000 after purchasing an additional 38,492 shares during the last quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc acquired a new stake in shares of WESCO International during the 4th quarter worth about $2,834,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of WESCO International by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,827 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on WCC shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of WESCO International from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of WESCO International from $90.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of WESCO International from $96.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of WESCO International from $109.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of WESCO International from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. WESCO International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.78.

About WESCO International

WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).

