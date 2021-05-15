Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:WDO) Receives C$13.23 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:WDO) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$13.23.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Eight Capital cut their target price on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$18.00 to C$16.50 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$15.50 to C$12.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$13.50 target price on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. National Bankshares raised their target price on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on Wesdome Gold Mines to C$12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd.

Shares of WDO stock traded up C$0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$9.37. 294,071 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 453,615. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.38. The firm has a market cap of C$1.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$9.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$9.81. Wesdome Gold Mines has a fifty-two week low of C$7.78 and a fifty-two week high of C$15.00.

Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C($0.06). The firm had revenue of C$48.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$64.32 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Wesdome Gold Mines will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Wesdome Gold Mines

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold in Canada. It principally produces gold in the form of dorÃ© bars; and silver as a by-product. The company's principal assets include the Eagle River Mine, which consists of 3 contiguous mining leases and 442 contiguous active mining claims covering an area of 7,958 hectares; the Mishi Mine that consists of 19 patented mining claims, 5 mining leases, and 5 staked claims covering an area of 3,055 hectares; and the Eagle River Mill located near Wawa, Ontario, as well as the Kiena Mining and Milling Complex and exploration properties located in Val D'Or, Quebec.

