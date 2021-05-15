Western Areas (OTCMKTS:WNARF) Downgraded by Credit Suisse Group

Western Areas (OTCMKTS:WNARF) was downgraded by Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity upgraded Western Areas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th.

Shares of Western Areas stock opened at $1.81 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.83. Western Areas has a 12 month low of $1.25 and a 12 month high of $2.43.

About Western Areas

Western Areas Limited mines for, processes, and sells nickel sulphide concentrates and other base metals in Australia. It holds a 100% interest in the Forrestania project located in Western Australia. Western Areas Limited was founded in 1999 and is based in West Perth, Australia.

