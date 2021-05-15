Western Midstream Partners, LP to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.58 Per Share, Capital One Financial Forecasts (NYSE:WES)

Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Western Midstream Partners in a report released on Tuesday, May 11th. Capital One Financial analyst K. May now expects that the pipeline company will post earnings per share of $0.58 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.57. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Western Midstream Partners’ FY2021 earnings at $2.25 EPS.

Get Western Midstream Partners alerts:

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The pipeline company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $674.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $637.44 million. Western Midstream Partners had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 32.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.57) earnings per share.

WES has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America raised Western Midstream Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of Western Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Western Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.06.

Shares of NYSE WES opened at $21.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.75 and a beta of 3.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. Western Midstream Partners has a fifty-two week low of $6.99 and a fifty-two week high of $22.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.09.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.25%.

In other news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 11,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total transaction of $198,375,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WES. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 15,245 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 3,137 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Western Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $2,374,000. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 146.0% during the 1st quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 9,717,934 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $180,656,000 after buying an additional 5,767,582 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 62.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,321,585 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,085,000 after buying an additional 891,972 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 54.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,335,178 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $87,553,000 after buying an additional 2,223,210 shares in the last quarter. 34.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Western Midstream Partners

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, acquire, own, develop, and operate midstream assets primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting of natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting of condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil; and gathering and disposing of produced water.

See Also: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Western Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.