Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 124,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,136 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $4,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 64.8% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. 77.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Weyerhaeuser news, CFO Nancy S. Loewe purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.56 per share, for a total transaction of $385,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,219,537.12. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Adrian M. Blocker sold 84,821 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.42, for a total transaction of $3,428,464.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 230,479 shares of company stock valued at $9,238,449. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WY. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $29.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.33.

Shares of Weyerhaeuser stock opened at $38.31 on Friday. Weyerhaeuser has a 12-month low of $16.82 and a 12-month high of $41.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $28.70 billion, a PE ratio of 93.44 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.74.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.02). Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 3.59%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 45.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 174.36%.

About Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

