White Pine Investment CO Raises Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

White Pine Investment CO lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,555 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. White Pine Investment CO’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

JNJ stock opened at $170.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $448.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $133.65 and a 12-month high of $173.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $164.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.65.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.64% and a net margin of 21.01%. The business had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be given a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.54%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on JNJ shares. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Cowen increased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $182.45.

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

