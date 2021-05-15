WildBrain (OTCMKTS:WLDBF) Price Target Raised to $2.90 at Canaccord Genuity

WildBrain (OTCMKTS:WLDBF) had its price objective increased by Canaccord Genuity from $2.80 to $2.90 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 33.64% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of WildBrain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on WildBrain from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of WildBrain in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on WildBrain from $2.00 to $3.40 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on WildBrain from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, WildBrain presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.53.

Shares of WLDBF stock opened at $2.17 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.27 and its 200 day moving average is $1.89. WildBrain has a 1-year low of $0.72 and a 1-year high of $3.00.

WildBrain

WildBrain Ltd. develops, produces, and distributes films and television programs worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Content Business, Television, and Consumer Products Represented. It focuses on children and family content, including animated series; and provides production services, as well as operates children's channels on YouTube.

