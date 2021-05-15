William Blair Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMS)

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMS) – William Blair boosted their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 11th. William Blair analyst T. Lugo now expects that the specialty pharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.24) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.44). William Blair also issued estimates for Adamas Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.95) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on ADMS. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday. Northland Securities lifted their target price on Adamas Pharmaceuticals from $7.50 to $12.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Adamas Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Adamas Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.00.

NASDAQ ADMS opened at $5.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $210.56 million, a P/E ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 2.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.17 and its 200-day moving average is $4.89. Adamas Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $2.43 and a one year high of $9.15.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.15.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADMS. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $101,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $189,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 47,366 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 7,131 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 59.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 88,051 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 32,737 shares during the period. 44.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Spyridon Papapetropoulos purchased 5,975 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.06 per share, with a total value of $30,233.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,833.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 19.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for patients suffering from chronic neurologic disorders in the United States. It offers GOCOVRI, an extended release capsule for the treatment of dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson's disease receiving levodopa-based therapy, with or without concomitant dopaminergic medications, as well as an adjunctive treatment to levodopa/carbidopa in patients with Parkinson's disease experiencing OFF episodes; and OSMOLEX ER, an extended release tablet to treat Parkinson's disease and drug-induced extrapyramidal reactions in adult patients.

