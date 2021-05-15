William Blair Weighs in on InnovAge Holding Corp.’s FY2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:INNV)

InnovAge Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:INNV) – William Blair raised their FY2021 earnings estimates for InnovAge in a report released on Tuesday, May 11th. William Blair analyst M. Larew now expects that the company will earn ($0.34) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.36). William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock.

InnovAge (OTCMKTS:INNV) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.08). InnovAge had a negative net margin of 35.85% and a negative return on equity of 1,611.96%.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on INNV. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of InnovAge in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of InnovAge in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of InnovAge in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of InnovAge in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of InnovAge in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. InnovAge presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.80.

Shares of OTCMKTS INNV opened at $21.89 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.69 and a beta of 2.10. InnovAge has a 12-month low of $20.86 and a 12-month high of $27.18.

In related news, Director Edward Moore Jr. Kennedy purchased 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.00 per share, with a total value of $483,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 23,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $483,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Maureen Hewitt purchased 9,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.62 per share, with a total value of $248,897.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.84% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in InnovAge during the first quarter valued at $668,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in InnovAge during the first quarter valued at $27,487,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in InnovAge during the first quarter valued at $6,448,000. Sectoral Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in InnovAge during the first quarter valued at $12,374,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in InnovAge during the first quarter valued at $387,000.

InnovAge Holding Corp. manages and provides a range of medical and ancillary services for seniors in need of care and support to live independently in their homes and communities. It manages its business through Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) approach. The company offers in-home care services consisting of skilled, unskilled, and personal care; in-center services, such as primary care, dental, mental health and psychiatric, meals, and activities, as well as physical, occupational, and speech therapy; transportation to the PACE center and third-party medical appointments; and care management.

