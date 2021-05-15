Wing (WING) Trading 25.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Wing (CURRENCY:WING) traded down 6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 15th. Wing has a total market cap of $52.29 million and $5.21 million worth of Wing was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wing coin can now be purchased for $32.81 or 0.00068588 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Wing has traded 25.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002090 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003029 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45.80 or 0.00095748 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $256.67 or 0.00536640 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $111.71 or 0.00233554 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00005140 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $559.69 or 0.01170163 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $576.97 or 0.01206285 BTC.

Wing Profile

Wing launched on September 8th, 2020. Wing’s total supply is 2,719,013 coins and its circulating supply is 1,594,013 coins. The official message board for Wing is medium.com/wingfinance. Wing’s official Twitter account is @Wing_Finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Wing has designed and is building a DeFi platform dedicated to the digital asset lending market, supporting cross-chain collaborative interaction between various DeFi products. Wing's decentralized governance model and risk control mechanism intend to promote a mutually beneficial relationship between borrowers, creditors, and guarantors. In addition, Wing innovatively showcases a credit evaluation module as a strong example of credit-based DeFi. “

Buying and Selling Wing

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wing directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wing should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wing using one of the exchanges listed above.

