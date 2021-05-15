Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) Price Target Cut to $290.00

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Barclays from $340.00 to $290.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 30.26% from the stock’s previous close.

WIX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Wix.com in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $340.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Wix.com from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Wix.com from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Wix.com from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Wix.com in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $370.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Wix.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $313.95.

Get Wix.com alerts:

Wix.com stock opened at $222.64 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $12.47 billion, a PE ratio of -86.29 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $291.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $278.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Wix.com has a 12 month low of $188.37 and a 12 month high of $362.07.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The information services provider reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.54) by $1.00. The firm had revenue of $304.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.05 million. Wix.com had a negative net margin of 15.92% and a negative return on equity of 46.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 40.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Wix.com will post -3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its holdings in Wix.com by 51.3% during the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 3,266 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $912,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in Wix.com by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,507 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its stake in Wix.com by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 118,487 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $33,084,000 after purchasing an additional 26,697 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Wix.com by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,140 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Wix.com by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,037 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 91.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wix.com Company Profile

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets cloud-based platform products and services in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; Editor X, a website creation platform; and Velo by Wix to create websites and web applications.

Recommended Story: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Wix.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wix.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.