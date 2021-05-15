Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.950-2.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.080. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.24 billion-$2.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.24 billion.Wolverine World Wide also updated its FY21 guidance to $1.95-2.05 EPS.

WWW traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $38.60. 802,946 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 465,991. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.03. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.59. Wolverine World Wide has a 1 year low of $16.59 and a 1 year high of $44.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The textile maker reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. Wolverine World Wide had a return on equity of 17.74% and a net margin of 3.00%. The business had revenue of $510.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $508.32 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Wolverine World Wide will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.78%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WWW. B. Riley lifted their price target on Wolverine World Wide from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. TheStreet upgraded Wolverine World Wide from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday. Pivotal Research restated a buy rating on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Wolverine World Wide from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Wolverine World Wide from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $35.00.

In other news, insider Christopher Hufnagel sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.96, for a total value of $81,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 72,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,972,180.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Amy M. Klimek sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.82, for a total value of $226,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,232,515.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,380 shares of company stock valued at $786,539. 4.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group.

