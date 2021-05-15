Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.73 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) will report earnings per share of $0.73 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Thirty One analysts have provided estimates for Workday’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.80 and the lowest is $0.70. Workday posted earnings of $0.44 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 65.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Workday will report full-year earnings of $2.81 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.66 to $3.22. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.06 to $4.22. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Workday.

Get Workday alerts:

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The software maker reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.18. Workday had a negative return on equity of 10.56% and a negative net margin of 10.77%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Workday in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities upped their target price on Workday from $296.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Workday from $255.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Workday from $251.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Workday from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Workday has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $270.78.

Shares of NASDAQ WDAY opened at $228.77 on Friday. Workday has a 52-week low of $149.84 and a 52-week high of $282.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $249.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $240.35. The company has a market capitalization of $55.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -122.34 and a beta of 1.59.

In related news, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 12,240 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.83, for a total transaction of $3,155,839.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Richard Harry Sauer sold 5,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.83, for a total value of $1,489,741.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 444,255 shares of company stock valued at $113,608,400 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 26.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Workday by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,232,905 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,542,161,000 after buying an additional 1,924,361 shares during the last quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP purchased a new stake in Workday during the fourth quarter valued at about $738,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Workday by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,659,485 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,116,459,000 after purchasing an additional 304,728 shares during the last quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Workday by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 4,127,450 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $988,978,000 after purchasing an additional 422,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Workday by 124.8% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,460,146 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $611,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365,598 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.98% of the company’s stock.

About Workday

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human resources. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Recommended Story: Circuit Breakers

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Workday (WDAY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.