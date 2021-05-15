Wownero (WOW) Trading 6.9% Higher Over Last Week

Wownero (CURRENCY:WOW) traded 6.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 15th. One Wownero coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.84 or 0.00001771 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Wownero has a market cap of $39.96 million and $143,977.00 worth of Wownero was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Wownero has traded up 6.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002097 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003141 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.55 or 0.00091298 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $255.00 or 0.00534610 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.10 or 0.00088252 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002096 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003427 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.43 or 0.00019770 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $110.30 or 0.00231233 BTC.

Wownero Coin Profile

Wownero (WOW) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 1st, 2018. Wownero’s total supply is 47,309,380 coins. The Reddit community for Wownero is https://reddit.com/r/Wownero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Wownero is wownero.org. Wownero’s official Twitter account is @W0wn3r0 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Wownero is a privacy-centric memecoin that was fairly launched on April 1, 2018 with no pre-mine. Wownero is a cross between Monero and Doge, but it is deflationary with a finite supply of 184 million coins emitted over 50 years. Wownero is the first project to adopt a CPU-friendly proof-of-work based on RandomX, which utilizes a virtual machine to execute randomly generated programs to achieve ASIC resistance. “

Buying and Selling Wownero

