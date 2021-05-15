WPP plc (NYSE:WPP) Shares Bought by Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.

Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of WPP plc (NYSE:WPP) by 16.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 601 shares during the quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in WPP were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of WPP by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. WealthStone Inc. boosted its position in WPP by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 10,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in WPP by 2.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,765 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its position in WPP by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 17,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $970,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its position in WPP by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 113,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,111,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.83% of the company’s stock.

Get WPP alerts:

NYSE WPP opened at $69.53 on Friday. WPP plc has a 52 week low of $33.56 and a 52 week high of $70.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.96 billion, a PE ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $66.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.29.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.9777 per share. This represents a yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This is a boost from WPP’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.66. WPP’s payout ratio is 26.05%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on WPP shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of WPP in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of WPP in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of WPP in a research note on Friday, March 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of WPP in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of WPP from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. WPP presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

WPP Company Profile

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for WPP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WPP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.