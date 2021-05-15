WSP Global (TSE:WSP) Price Target Raised to C$150.00 at CIBC

WSP Global (TSE:WSP) had its price objective boosted by CIBC from C$145.00 to C$150.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on WSP. Laurentian downgraded shares of WSP Global from a buy rating to a hold rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$126.00 to C$153.00 in a research note on Friday. Raymond James reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$145.00 price objective on shares of WSP Global in a research note on Thursday. ATB Capital decreased their target price on WSP Global from C$128.00 to C$126.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Scotiabank increased their price target on WSP Global from C$125.00 to C$140.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$133.00 price objective on shares of WSP Global in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$142.91.

Get WSP Global alerts:

WSP stock opened at C$138.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.02, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.04. WSP Global has a 52-week low of C$80.73 and a 52-week high of C$141.02. The company has a market capitalization of C$15.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 55.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$125.55 and a 200-day moving average price of C$115.41.

WSP Global (TSE:WSP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.86 by C($0.15). The firm had revenue of C$1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.72 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that WSP Global will post 4.7399998 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. WSP Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.00%.

WSP Global Company Profile

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Australia, Asia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

Read More: What is a short straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for WSP Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WSP Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.