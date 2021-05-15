W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) will report earnings of $0.09 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for W&T Offshore’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.12. W&T Offshore reported earnings of ($0.02) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 550%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that W&T Offshore will report full year earnings of $0.36 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.50. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.60. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover W&T Offshore.

Get W&T Offshore alerts:

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. W&T Offshore had a net margin of 31.40% and a negative return on equity of 21.21%. The company had revenue of $125.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.70 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, Director B Frank Stanley acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.60 per share, for a total transaction of $54,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 266,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $960,591.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 34.08% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WTI. Anqa Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W&T Offshore during the first quarter valued at $5,143,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W&T Offshore during the first quarter valued at $4,488,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of W&T Offshore by 14.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,823,267 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,086,000 after purchasing an additional 986,644 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in W&T Offshore in the first quarter worth about $2,094,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in W&T Offshore in the first quarter worth about $1,825,000. 36.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WTI stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.68. 2,339,990 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,904,263. W&T Offshore has a one year low of $1.35 and a one year high of $5.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $523.68 million, a PE ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 3.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.79.

W&T Offshore Company Profile

W&T Offshore, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas producer, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. It holds working interest in approximately 43 offshore fields in federal and state waters.

Recommended Story: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on W&T Offshore (WTI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for W&T Offshore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W&T Offshore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.