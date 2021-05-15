Wuhan General Group (OTCMKTS:WUHN) Shares Up 2.3%

Wuhan General Group (China), Inc. (OTCMKTS:WUHN)’s stock price shot up 2.3% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.67 and last traded at $0.65. 28,541 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 78,527 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.64.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.58.

About Wuhan General Group (OTCMKTS:WUHN)

Wuhan General Group (China), Inc, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, and commercializes a range of cannabidiol (CBD)-based products under the Dr. AnnaRx brand for pharmacies. It also focuses on exploring and developing other indications for psilocybin new therapies that will enable patients who suffer from mental illness.

