Xcel Brands (XELB) to Release Earnings on Monday

Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 17th.

Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The textile maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.16). Xcel Brands had a negative net margin of 20.37% and a positive return on equity of 2.37%. The business had revenue of $7.48 million for the quarter.

Get Xcel Brands alerts:

XELB stock opened at $1.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.54. Xcel Brands has a 52-week low of $0.64 and a 52-week high of $4.15. The company has a market capitalization of $36.79 million, a PE ratio of -4.78 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Xcel Brands Company Profile

Xcel Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and consumer products company in the United States. The company designs, produces, markets, wholesales, and sells branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products; and acquires consumer lifestyle brands, including the Isaac Mizrahi, the Judith Ripka, the Halston Brand, the, the C Wonder, the Lori Goldstein, and other brands.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Capital?



Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.