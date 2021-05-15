Xebec Adsorption (OTCMKTS:XEBEF) Price Target Lowered to C$5.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Xebec Adsorption (OTCMKTS:XEBEF) had its price objective cut by Stifel Nicolaus from C$5.60 to C$5.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Xebec Adsorption from $4.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Desjardins reduced their price objective on Xebec Adsorption from $7.50 to $6.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a sector perform rating on shares of Xebec Adsorption in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Roth Capital downgraded Xebec Adsorption from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, TD Securities downgraded Xebec Adsorption to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $5.20.

Shares of Xebec Adsorption stock traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $3.01. The stock had a trading volume of 43,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,284. Xebec Adsorption has a 52-week low of $2.23 and a 52-week high of $9.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.40.

Xebec Adsorption Company Profile

Xebec Adsorption Inc Designs, manufactures, and sells purification, separation, dehydration, and filtration equipment for gases and compressed air in Canada, the United States, China, Korea, Italy, France, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Systems, Infrastructure, and Support. The company offers on-site air dehydration under the ADX Solutions brand; biogas to renewable natural gas systems under the BGX Solutions brand; hydrogen purification systems under the H2X Solutions brand; natural gas dehydration units for refueling stations under the NGX Solutions brand; and products for the filtration and separation of air and gases under FSX Solutions brand.

