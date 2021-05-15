Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of ($1.52) Per Share (NASDAQ:XENE)

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) – Analysts at Wedbush dropped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 11th. Wedbush analyst L. Chico now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($1.52) for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($1.50). Wedbush also issued estimates for Xenon Pharmaceuticals’ FY2021 earnings at ($1.52) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.78) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.78) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($2.17) EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on XENE. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $17.34 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.56. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $9.32 and a 52-week high of $21.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $710.37 million, a P/E ratio of -17.88 and a beta of 1.20.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.03. Xenon Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 21.76% and a negative net margin of 102.25%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in XENE. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $138,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 509.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 419,543 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,453,000 after purchasing an additional 350,651 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 145.0% during the 4th quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 29,284 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 17,330 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 949,238 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,599,000 after purchasing an additional 202,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 18,478 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 4,793 shares during the last quarter. 79.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Xenon Pharmaceuticals

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN496, A Kv7 potassium channel modulator that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 epilepsy encephalopathy; and XEN1101, A Kv7 potassium channel modulator, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.

