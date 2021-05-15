Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) Position Lifted by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) by 10.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics were worth $459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $2,178,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 199,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,882,000 after acquiring an additional 49,619 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,418,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,744,000 after acquiring an additional 72,823 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 63.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 10,461 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 44.3% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,047,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,858,000 after acquiring an additional 321,788 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Thomas Gad sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.61, for a total transaction of $186,270.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $186,270. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,000 shares of company stock worth $639,520. Insiders own 38.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $67.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.38.

YMAB stock opened at $34.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.51 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.19. Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.77 and a 52 week high of $55.22.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.14. On average, analysts predict that Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Company Profile

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It offers DANYELZA, a monoclonal antibody in combination with granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory high-risk neuroblastoma.

