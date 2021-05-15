Yacktman Asset Management LP Boosts Holdings in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Yacktman Asset Management LP increased its holdings in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 406,639 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,893 shares during the period. Anthem makes up about 1.5% of Yacktman Asset Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Yacktman Asset Management LP owned approximately 0.17% of Anthem worth $145,963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ANTM. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Anthem during the 4th quarter valued at $866,682,000. Newport Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Anthem during the fourth quarter valued at about $472,366,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,526,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,237,000 after purchasing an additional 541,603 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Anthem by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 3,450,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,190,490,000 after purchasing an additional 381,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC bought a new position in Anthem during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $99,698,000. Institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Anthem alerts:

ANTM has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $379.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Truist Securities increased their target price on Anthem from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Stephens lifted their price target on Anthem from $395.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Cowen increased their price objective on Anthem from $360.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $305.00 to $402.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Anthem has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $393.65.

In related news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.94, for a total transaction of $690,587.92. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,047,569.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 59,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.20, for a total value of $20,777,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,792,764.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

ANTM stock opened at $393.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Anthem, Inc. has a 1 year low of $244.10 and a 1 year high of $406.00. The company has a market cap of $96.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $374.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $329.77.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $7.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.86 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $32.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.98 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.48 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Anthem, Inc. will post 22.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. This is a boost from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.25%.

Anthem Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

See Also: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM).

Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.